3-year-old Queens boy’s grandparents charged in his death

RICHMOND HILL, Queens –– A 3-year-old Queens boy’s grandparents have been charged nearly one year after his death, police said.

Sita Parsad-Moore, 42, and Vincent Moore, 40, were hit with several charges, including reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, police said late Tuesday. Parasad-Moore was also charged with manslaughter.

Weeks earlier, the death of Romeo Lewis, 3, was ruled to be a homicide by a medical examiner.

Lewis was first hospitalized on July 28, 2016 with visible bruising and trauma about his body, police said.

Officers were contacted that day around 8 p.m. for possible child abuse. Lewis was in the custody of his grandmother and step-grandfather when he was injured, according to police. His brother and sister were also home at the time.

He died in the hospital days later on August 2.