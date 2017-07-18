Woman, 70, found dead and bound in Brooklyn home; person of interest sought: sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Investigators are seeking a person of interest Tuesday after a woman was found dead and bound in her Brooklyn home, police sources said.

Noreen Mulzac, 70, was found lying unconscious and unresponsive in the bedroom of her home on Flatlands Third Street, between East 108th and East 105th streets, Monday around 2:18 p.m., police said.

Mulzac, whose legs were bound at the time, was initially found by her daughter's boyfriend, sources say.

EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

As investigators wait for the medical examiner to determine Mulzac's cause of death, sources say there is a person of interest in the case.

Neighbors initially told the NYPost they thought Mulzac died of natural causes, because of her age. The following day, others did not seem surprised to learn she may have been killed.

"I don't really know how she died. I know she was killed and it seemed like it was somebody who knew her. I could speculate, but I'm not comfortable saying I knew who it was. But the household had troubles," said Granville Gittens, who was Mulzac's neighbor for 19 years.

Mulzac worked as a nurse and immigrated from Trinidad and Tobago, according to neighbors.