Voice of Kermit the Frog and Disney face-off over ‘Muppet’ firing

NEW YORK — After voicing Kermit the Frog for 27 years, puppeteer Steve Whitmire and Disney representatives are breaking their their silence and giving differing accounts of the split, which is proving to be anything but amicable.

Whitmire has voiced the beloved green muppet his entire adult life — beginning when he was still a teenager. Then, suddenly last October, he tells the New York Times he was informed he would be fired.

Typically when prominent performers are let go, both sides work toward an agreement, which includes not slandering the other publicly, according to the Times.

Whitmire, who gave a 45-minute interview Monday, and representatives from Disney and the Henson family are choosing a different route.

According to Whitmire, he was given two reasons for the firing in that fall phone call, the first being him giving notes to a top creative executive on the series, “The Muppets,” which aired on ABC for one season, ending in March 2016.

“Nobody was yelling and screaming or using inappropriate language or typing in capitals,” Whitmire tells the Times. “It was strictly that I was sending detailed notes. I don’t feel that I was, in any way, disrespectful by doing that.”

The second reason, according to Whitmire, was that he took the advice of his union, the Screen Actors Guild, and chose not to participate in a project during a contract dispute between the guild and Disney over how much performers would be paid.

After the call, and before the firing was officially announced earlier this month, Whitmire said he worked to keep his job. Among his actions, he tells the Times, was having a lawyer a tell Disney executives the performer would no longer give creative feedback or talk to the union during deal negotiations.

Representatives from Disney and the Henson family are painting a more dramatic build up to the split, however.

“We raised concerns about Steve’s repeated unacceptable business conduct over a period of many years, and he consistently failed to address the feedback,” Debbie McClellan, head of the Muppets Studio, a division of Disney, told the Times. “The decision to part ways was a difficult one which was made in consultation with the Henson family and has their full support.”

Multiple members of the Henson family, which chose Whitmire to replace Jim Henson as Kermit’s voice when the creator died unexpectedly in 1990, have backed Disney’s decision to fire the longtime performer.

Ms. Henson said Whitmire was opposed to having an understudy, even when he was unwilling to perform, and company chairman and Jim Henson’s son, Brian Henson, said his performances suffered at times.

“He’d send emails and letters attacking everyone, attacking the writing and attacking the director,” Brian Henson said.

Whatever the reason, Whitmire tells the Times, “given the opportunity. … I’d step right back in.”

A replacement is already reportedly chosen, though.

The Hollywood Reporter and ABC News report longtime Muppets performer Matt Vogel will take over as Kermit.