Map shows how much of the ‘Great American Eclipse’ you will be able to see

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — In August, the sun will disappear across the U.S. as, for the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse passes over the country.

While everyone in North America will have opportunity to see a partial eclipse on Aug. 21, the path of the total eclipse will only cross through the U.S., giving the event the name the “Great American Eclipse.”

Does your house, work, or school fall in the path of the total eclipse? How long will you be in the moon’s shadow? Will you only be able to see a partial eclipse?

NASA has an interactive map that lets users zoom in and get detailed eclipse information for any location.

A total solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking the sun from view and casting a shadow. If you’re in the dark part of that shadow, you’ll see a total eclipse.

The eclipse will start at approximately 11:35 a.m. ET on Aug. 21. If you are in a spot where you can see it, the total eclipse will last between one and three minutes depending on your location. The partial eclipse will continue until approximately 2:30 p.m. ET.