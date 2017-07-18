LI’s Adventure Park offers climbing, ziplining fun for the entire family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEATLEY HEIGHTS — With 10 different color-coded aerial trails ranging from introductory to advanced, The Adventure Park at Long Island is more than just about climbing, it's an experience. Positioned throughout the trails are 135 tree-to-tree challenge bridges, of which 16 are zip lines.

Every climber wears a safety harness which is continuously clipped into a safety cable during their time in the trees. You must be at least 7 years old to climb.

The Adventure Park at Long Island is located on 5 acres within the Henry Kaufman Camps property in Wheatley Heights, NY.

Right now The Adventure Park at Long Island and The Adventure Park at The Discovery Museum in Bridgeport, CT is offering PIX 11 Morning News viewers a special discount. If you book a future climb before Friday, July 21st and mention PIX11 you will get a 10 percent discount.