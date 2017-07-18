Limited LIRR Long Beach Branch service restored after train becomes disabled on bridge

NEW YORK — LIRR’s Long Beach Branch has restored limited train service after a train became disabled, according to the MTA.

The train was disabled, partially on a bridge, blocking access to Long Beach Yard, the MTA said shortly before 6 a.m.. There were no passengers on board.

Service was suspended in both directions for about two hours.

Limited service between Island Park and Jamaica has since been restored, with trains operating every 30 minutes in both directions, and making all local stops between Island Park and Valley Stream.

The MTA earlier advise commuters use alternate branches, such as the Far Rockaway Branch, or travel to Lynbrook or Valley Stream stations.

During the suspension, Babylon Branch trains made added stops at Lynbrook and Jamaica, and bus service to 34th St. in Manhattan is available from Valley Stream Station, the MTA states.

A 6:56 a.m. train from Wantagh and due in Jamaica at 7:23 a.m. made added stops at Valley Stream, Rosedale, Laurelton and LocustManor because of the disabled train.

The 7:29 a.m. from Freeport, due Atlantic Terminal at 8:08 a.m., also added stops at Lynbrook and Jamaica Station.