Inmate escapes in Manhattan Supreme Court, punches officer

A prisoner escaped custody at Manhattan Supreme Court Tuesday and attacked several officers of the court before he was tackled and subdued.

He ran through an inmate-holding area where attorneys meet with their clients and then into a courtroom.

The inmate — who was not wearing handcuffs — slugged the first officer he came into contact with, Brian Kennedy, a defense attorney who was in the courtroom said. At least two court officers were injured.

This all happened approximately 15 feet away from Justice Jill Konviser.

The courtroom was immediately cleared out, but returned to business as usual about 45 minutes later.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is investigating and is expected to file charges in the incident.