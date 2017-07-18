Criminal charges filed against N.J. officer in beating of teenage boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARTERET, N.J. — Criminal charges have been filed against a New Jersey police officer in the beating of a teenage boy that was caught on cameras.

Officer Joseph Reiman was chasing a vehicle in Carteret on May 31 when the car crashed. The airbags burst upon impact into a utility police. A 16-year-old boy stepped out.

“Get on the f***ing ground!” the officer said, according to dashcam video of the encounter.

Once the teen dropped to the ground, Reiman punched him multiple times then climbed on top of him, the teen’s legs flying up in the air.

“You’re under arrest! Get on the f***ing ground!” the officer said.

Already on the ground, the teen’s beating continues.

After the assault, no ambulance is called. Instead, the teenager is put in the back of a squad car and taken to headquarters.

Reiman was wearing a body camera during the incident, but the camera was not turned on.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor has filed criminal charges in the case. Reiman, the brother of Carteret Mayor Daniel Reiman, is accused of aggravated assault and official misconduct.

The teenager in this video has not been identified because he is minor. The investigation into what happened is ongoing.