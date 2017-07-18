Ceiling leak is so bad, a Brooklyn mom and her daughter sleep in tent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Melissa Young says that like most parents, she tries to shield her 8-year-old daughter from the dangers of the world. But she's wondered: what if the danger is inside her home?

"I cry some nights. I try not to break down in front of my daughter. I want her to know I'm strong," Young said.

Young said the leaks in her ceiling started last year. She alleges that she has tried to get repairs, even went to court, and the leaks are only getting worse.

"I bought a two tents, just to avoid being homeless," Young said.

PIX11 News reached out to the New York City Housing Authority.

A spokesperson said:

"We can and must do better to ensure our residents have safe, clean and well-maintained homes. Staff fixed the leak that was affecting her apartment on Saturday and will work with the resident to have her walls and ceiling plastered as soon as possible.”

