Boy, 10, dies after falling out of boat, being struck by propeller in LI waters

LONG ISLAND — A 10-year-old boy has died after falling out of a boat and being struck by the propeller in the waters off Long Island, officials say.

It happened around 3 p.m. in Northport Harbor at the Centerport Yacht Club.

Officials say three kids were in a sailboat taking lessons when the 10-year-old boy fell out.

An instructor in a zodiac rescued the boy from the water. The boy then fell from the zodiac and was struck by the propeller.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

There is no further information at this time.