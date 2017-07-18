Baby died in hot car while mom got her hair done: police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother faces charges after her baby was found dead in a hot car while she was getting her hair done, police say.

Dijanelle Etta Fowler, 25, called 911 around 5 p.m. June 15, from a parking deck to report a “medical emergency.” Her 1-year-old daughter was found dead in the back seat.

Fowler was taken to the hospital, police say, where she was treated for seizure-like symptoms.

Investigators say that Fowler left the baby in a running car while she got her hair done. About six hours later, she came out of the salon and discovered the car had cut off and the baby had suffocated.

Instead of calling 911, police say Fowler called someone to jump the car. It was revealed that the man who helped most likely never saw the child’s body because there were “lots of clothes” to cover her.

Police say she then drove around for hours with her dead baby in the car before calling 911.

According to the warrants, Fowler sent a text to the child’s godfather and said she was going to urgent care for a headache. The documents said she Googled “seizure symptoms” before parking in the hospital deck.

Fowler is charged with second degree murder, concealing death and second degree cruelty to children.