Teen shot and killed in Brooklyn, police say

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A teenager was fatally shot in Brooklyn early Monday, according to police.

Officers say they responded to a 911 call around 12:43 a.m. about a person shot in the rear of a home on East 104th Street, between Avenues J and K.

A man, 19, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest at the location, police said.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teen was identified by police as Luis Ortiz.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting, and no arrests have been made, police said.