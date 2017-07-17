Stars of “Growing Up Hip Hop” are making it on their own

Meeting your parents’ expectations can be hard, but imagine if your parents were also hip hop royalty. Well, that’s exactly what We TV’s ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ is all about. The show, going into its third season, follows the lives of the children of some of the rap game’s most well-known singers and producers.

Master P’s son, Romeo Miller (AKA Lil’ Romeo) and Rev Run’s daughters Vanessa and Angela stopped by the studio to talk about the show. They also talked about their personal lives, motherhood, and what they’ve been working on. They even tested their old school hip hop knowledge with a trivia quiz.

Season 3 of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ premieres on We TV on Thursday, July 20th at 9 p.m.