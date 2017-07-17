TRACK TROUBLE: LIVE UPDATES ON YOUR COMMUTE DURING THE ‘SUMMER OF HELL’

Rubbish fire at Harlem station disrupts A, B, C and D train service

Posted 8:24 AM, July 17, 2017

MANHATTAN — A rubbish fire at a Harlem station has snarled the commute for people taking the A, B, C and D trains during the Monday morning rush-hour commute.

A report of a rubbish fire near 145th Street was made at 7:24 a.m., FDNY said.

Transit officials have announced the following disruptions:

  • There is no A train service between 125 St and Inwood-207 St in both directions.
  • There is no B train service between Bedford Pk Blvd and Brighton Beach in both directions.
  • There is no C train service between Euclid Av and 168 St in both directions.
  • There is no D trains service between 125 St and Norwood-205 St in both directions.