Rubbish fire at Harlem station disrupts A, B, C and D train service

MANHATTAN — A rubbish fire at a Harlem station has snarled the commute for people taking the A, B, C and D trains during the Monday morning rush-hour commute.
A report of a rubbish fire near 145th Street was made at 7:24 a.m., FDNY said.
Transit officials have announced the following disruptions:
- There is no A train service between 125 St and Inwood-207 St in both directions.
- There is no B train service between Bedford Pk Blvd and Brighton Beach in both directions.
- There is no C train service between Euclid Av and 168 St in both directions.
- There is no D trains service between 125 St and Norwood-205 St in both directions.