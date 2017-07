LONG BEACH, N.Y. — Police in Long Island say two people have been struck by a police vehicle at the beach.

Authorities say the victims were struck by an officer on beach patrol in Long Beach around 8 p.m. Sunday. The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the victims sustained injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

Police say the officer involved in the crash was also transported to the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.