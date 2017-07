NEW JERSEY — A “trespasser fatality” near Chatham prompted the partial suspension of two NJ Transit lines during the Monday morning rush-hour commute.

Morris and Essex lines are suspended in both directions between Chatham and Summit, NJ Transit tweeted at 6:49 a.m.

The suspension is “due to a trespasser fatality near Chatham.”

Additional information was not immediately available.

Morris & Essex Line service is suspended in both directions between Chatham and Summit due to a trespasser fatality near Chatham. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 17, 2017