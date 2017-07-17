Museum of Broken Relationships pop-up opens in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan — Bitterness, sadness and relief were among the many emotions emanating from the Flatiron District Monday, as a new pop-up museum opened its doors.

The Museum Of Broken Relationships and BRAVO TV joined forces to open the EX-hibition pop-up museum, which puts a spotlight on break-ups – both epic and subtle.

The installation features curated objects and stories donated by New Yorkers – both famous and unknown – that bring the colorful humanity behind heartbreak to life.

“We had this crazy idea to create this safe place for emotional memories, kind of a repository of heartbreak,” Olinka Vistica, museum co-founder told PIX11 News.

The museum, which has permanent outposts in Los Angeles and Croatia, is the brainchild of Vistica and her former boyfriend and fellow artist Drazen Grubisic.

While most couples cut ties after breaking up, these two chose to preserve their memories and started what is now a global crowd-sourced project.

“When we started we had no idea what we were going to get,” Grubisic said. “We thought maybe it's going to be very boring, maybe we get letters and plushy toys and then we realized we stumbled upon something really worthwhile.”

From a toaster that served up perfectly toasted bread that a scorned girlfriend did not want her ex to keep, to a heartfelt break-up letter from Madonna to her former beau - actor John Enos III - the museum boasts a number of rare finds.

Visitors are even encouraged to leave notes for their exes. Some are hilarious, while others are filled with profanity.

The opening of the EXhibition coincides with the premiere of “A Night With My Ex” on BRAVO TV where couples re-unite for one last drama-filled hurrah.

With a museum and countless breakup stories to reference, one would think these curators would be experts at relationship advice.

Think again.

“I would say we know less,” Vistica said.

