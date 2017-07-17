Man in custody after he beat victim with bolt cutters at LI homeless shelter for veterans

YAPHANK, NY — Police arrested a man after he allegedly beat someone with bolt cutters at a Suffolk County homeless shelter for veterans.

Michael Hunter was arrested early Monday, officials said. He allegedly hit the sleeping 58-year-old victim in the head with the bolt cutters several times.

The two men had been sharing a room at Suffolk County United Veterans.

The victim, who is not a veteran but was staying at the shelter, was rushed to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue in critical condition.

Hunter, 29, has been charged with attempted murder for the attack. He will be held overnight at the Sixth Precinct for arraignment tomorrow at First District Court in Central Islip.