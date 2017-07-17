Family, friends remember Eric Garner on 3rd anniversary of his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — Eric Garner was remembered in services and in protests across New York City on Monday, three years after his death.

"It's a reoccurring nightmare that plays in my head over and over," Gwen Carr told PIX11 News about her son's death.

Carr spent the evening surrounded by friends and family on Staten Island.

"It's emotional, but I wanted to be near the place where my son took his last breath," Carr said.

Reverend Al Sharpton attended a service Thursday in Harlem with other faith leaders.

On July 17, 2014, Garner died as he was taken into NYPD custody. His final moments were recorded on video and seen around the world. In December of 2014 a grand jury on Staten Island chose not to indict an officer involved in Garner's death, Daniel Pantaleo.

Garner's family is still waiting to learn if there will ever be any federal charges.

"At least tell us something," his mother said. "We know nothing at this point."