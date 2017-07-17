Entire Bronx block needs a clean up; trash attracting rodents, mosquitos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAWN, the Bronx — John Murphy wants his neighbor to clean up his property on 236th Street in Woodlawn.

He says enough is enough.

"Come on. Here it's see something, something, say something, and the city does nothing," said Murphy.

Murphy says the owner has three properties, all in a row, and all three are unkept.

Jeannie Bell has lived across the street for fifty years.

"It's deplorable something has to be done," said Bell

We reached out to the Health department and the Sanitation department.

Both agencies sprang into action.

The Health Department says it's aware of conditions on these Bronx properties. A Commissioner’s Order was issued by the department on July 13. The Health Department will be following up with a compliance inspection.

The Department of Sanitation is looking into the matter to determine what can be done.

