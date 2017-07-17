Customers furious after Walmart offers hair net in ‘n—-r brown’

Walmart customers are furious after they noticed a product being sold in “n—-r brown.”

A weaving net for hair extensions offered on the big box store’s site was removed by Monday afternoon after Twitter users noticed the slur. Walmart said a third party seller had listed the item on their site and that they were “very sorry” and “appalled” it had happened.

“It is a clear violation of our policy and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened,” Walmart said.

The color description was listed in the product name and the product description based on screen shots taken by customers.

“Oh @Walmart, why is this on your website? So far past unacceptable,” one person tweeted.

Some were quick to point out that Amazon has the same Jagazi Natural’s Full Cap Weaving Net product listed without a racial slur in the description.

Even New York Times columnist Charles Blow called out Walmart.

“Ok @Walmart, you got some splaining’ to do! You’re not a mom-and-pop shop,” he tweeted. “How does something like this happen?!”