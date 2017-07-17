Couple arrested over machete, knife attack in Midtown

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Two people were arrested after the couple’s domestic fight turned bloody, with each pulling weapons on the other in Midtown East on Monday, police said.

Karen Capote, 21, allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her boyfriend, Dorian Feliciano, 25, in the stomach, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Feliciano allegedly took out a machete in response and slashed his girlfriend, according to police officials.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. on Monday at 234 E. 52nd St., an NYPD spokesperson said.

Both Capote and Feliciano were charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police officials said.

Capote was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and her right arm bandaged, but she “appeared calm,” The New York Post reported.