Christie: Getting Russian oppo ‘probably’ against law

GLADSTONE, N.J. — New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie has addressed Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney, saying it’s “probably against the law” to get opposition research from a foreign country.

But Christie, a former U.S. attorney, adds it’s too early be “jumping to conclusions,” and that there’s no evidence the campaign obtained such research.

Christie spoke Monday at an unrelated event in his first public appearance since he ended a government shutdown that included photos of him on a state beach closed to the public. He traveled to Monday’s news conference by state helicopter from another stay at Island Beach State Park.

Christie’s comments come after President Donald Trump’s attorney insisted Sunday there was nothing illegal in the meeting that Trump’s eldest son attended during last year’s presidential campaign.

Gov. Christie has been a long-time ally of Trump.