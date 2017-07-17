Angry drunk woman drives over friend’s foot, intentionally crashes into police cruiser at LI beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIDO BEACH, NY — A 23-year-old Queens woman allegedly ran over a friend's foot and then intentionally crashed into a police cruiser, injuring two officers, officials said Monday.

Keitora Smith first got into the car at the beach after she had argued with her friends, police said. She drove in a reckless manner, hitting and mounting the curb.

Smith then allegedly drove at her friends and ran over one woman's foot, officials said. She drove out of the beach parking lot, but then got out of her car.

When officers approached, Smith got back into her car and drove into the Nickerson Beach parking lot, police said. She allegedly drove straight into a police cruiser with two officers inside.

Police took her into custody and realized she was intoxicated, officials said. Smith was charged with assault, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest driving while intoxicated and numerous traffic violations.

The injured officers suffered knee, ankle and neck pain. They were treated at a local hospital.

40.589222 -73.615210