2 dead, 7 injured in crash on Queens highway

JAMAICA, Queens — Two people have been killed and seven others injured in a crash on a highway in Queens.

Police say a BMW SUV was traveling west on the Grand Central Parkway early Sunday when it sideswiped a car and lost control. Police say it crossed three lanes and hit another SUV, causing both vehicles to hit a guardrail, cross into the eastbound lanes of the highway and roll over. The BMW then hit another SUV on the eastbound side.

Police say the driver of the BMW was taken to a hospital with a head injury. He faces numerous charges including manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

Two passengers in the BMW were killed and two others injured. Police initially said one person died.

Five people in the other vehicles involved also were hurt.