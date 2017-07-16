Two motorcyclists killed in separate weekend accidents in Brooklyn, the Bronx; others critically injured

NEW YORK — Several motorcyclists were involved in vehicular accidents this weekend; two riders were killed and a third is in critical condition.

The most recent crash happened just after 3 p.m. near the border of Borough Park and Kensington, police said. The victim was rushed to Maimonides in critical condition.

Earlier Sunday, a man was killed in Bedford-Stuyvesant after he crashed into the column support for overhead train tracks, officials said. Nathan Johnson, 35, was ejected off his motorcycle and into the roadway. A second motorcycle with two passengers – a man and a woman – ran over him.

The riders of the second motorcycle were also ejected and landed on the pavement of Atlantic Avenue, police said. They are in stable condition.

A 31-year-old motorcyclist lost control and fell from his bike in the Bronx on Saturday, officials said. Danny Cornejo slid under a car that was stopped at a red light. He was unconscious and unresponsive when EMS arrived.