Police search for men who robbed, raped woman in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — Police are searching a Queens neighborhood looking for surveillance video, witnesses and clues after a rape, robbery and sexual assault July 14.

"That's horrible, I come home school and walk by there every day," Vanessa Linares, a neighbor told PIX 11.

The 17-year-old girl and her 14-year old sister Shelsea were shocked to hear that a rape, robbery and sexual assault had taken place just steps from their home in Richmond Hill.

Police say the 36-year-old female victim was sitting in her car near 89th Avenue and 124th Street. She had just left her boyfriend's house.

It was close to midnight Thursday night when police say two man approached her with a handgun and demanded she get out of the car and give them her jewelry. She exited the car and gave the men her jewelry.

That's when police say one of the men ordered the female victim out of her car and forced her to perform a sex act on him and then raped her.

"I have always been scared, but this is really shocking," Shelsea Linares told PIX11.

Police say the victim was treated at a nearby hospital and reported attack to police the next day on Saturday.