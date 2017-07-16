National Ice Cream Day 2017: Here’s where you can get free ice cream today

NEW YORK –– It’s going to be sweet end to the weekend thanks to National Ice Cream Day.

Several ice cream chains across the country are offering freebies or scoops at discounted prices on Sunday, July 16. Many of the specials come with fine print, which we break down below.

Baskin Robbins: Download the Baskin-Robbins mobile app and you’ll get special offers for National Ice Cream Day and other days.

Carvel: Buy any size cup or cone on Sunday, and you’ll get a second one free.

Dippin’ Dots: Free mini cups of ice cream will be given out for two hours on Sunday. Find your local Dippin’ Dots store here.

Friendly’s: Friendly’s is offering Friend-z ice cream for $2.99 all summer long. On Sunday, Friendly’s will donate $2 to the Boys & Girls Club of America for every order. Additionally, customers who order will receive a coupon for free ice cream in the future.

Krystal: The fast-food chain is offering sundaes for only 99 cents from July 16 to July 23.

McDonald’s: Download the McDonald’s app to get a coupon for a free vanilla ice cream cone. If you get it between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., you’ll be entered to win soft-serve ice cream for life.

PetSmart: Pets get to join in the ice cream funm too. Furry guests at PetSmart PetHotel locations get free Doggie Ice Cream Sundaes on Sunday.

Subzero: Between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, you can get a free order of liquid nitrogen ice cream when you purchase one at regular price.

16Handles: Between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. today, 16Handles is offering a free 4-ounce order with a coupon via its mobile app.