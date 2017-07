JAMAICA, Queens –– One person is dead and several others are injured after a multi-vehicle collision on the Grand Central Parkway early Sunday, police said.

Four cars crashed on the eastbound side of the Grand Central Parkway in the vicinity of 188th Street around 6:30 a.m., cops say.

One of the passengers was killed, police say, and at least eight others suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes remain closed at this time as the NYPD’s investigates what caused the collision.