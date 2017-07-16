Man shot at bus stop in Astoria

ASTORIA, Queens –– A man was shot several times at a bus stop in broad daylight in Astoria on Sunday, police say.

The NYPD says the shooting happened while the man was sitting at a Q69 stop outside the Ravenswood Houses on 21st Street minutes after noon.

The victim was shot three times to the torso and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

There are no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).