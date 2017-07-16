George Romero, ‘Night of the Living Dead’ creator, dies at 77

George Romero, creator of the classic 1968 film “Night of the Living Dead,” died on Sunday. He was 77.

The director died in his sleep following a “brief but aggressive battle with lung cancer,” according to a statement provided to the LA Times, from Romero’s producing partner Peter Grunwald. He died with his wife and daughter by his side while listening to the score of one his favorite films, 1952’s “The Quiet Man.”

“Night of the Living Dead” became a cult classic and launched the zombie genre of movies. Romero’s sequels included 1978’s “Dawn of the Dead,” 1985’s “Day of the Dead,” 1990’s “Land of the Dead,” 2007’s “Diary of the Dead” and 2009’s “George A. Romero’s Survival of the Dead.”

He also directed “There’s Always Vanilla,” “Season of the Witch” and “The Crazies,” but he was best known for his zombie movies.