$80,000 taken from man in Brooklyn armed robbery

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn –– Four people robbed tens of thousands of dollars from a man in Brooklyn, police said.

The NYPD says two men approached a 24-year-old victim and demanded his property. When he refused, one of the men displayed a handgun and snatched the victim’s backpack off his shoulder.

The pair ran away eastbound on E. 21st Street with approximately $80,000 in cash, police say.

Upon further investigation, police determined there were two other individuals, a man and woman, who acted as lookouts throughout the robbery.

One of the men who robbed the victim exited a black four-door sedan prior to the robbery.

One of the thieves was wearing a gray baseball cap, black sweater, black pants and red and white sneakers. Another was wearing a black hooded sweater. A third individual was last seen with a black t-shirt, black pants with white stripes on its sides and black sneakers. The female culprit was last seen with a green dress and white sandals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).