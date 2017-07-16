8-year-old girl missing from NJ playground

NEWARK, NJ — An 8-year-old girl went missing from a Newark playground Sunday morning.

Neveah Blaine was at a neighborhood playground near Maybaum and Tremont avenues when she went missing, officials said. People spotted her walking to a nearby grocery store.

Police are looking for the little girl, but have also asked for the public’s help finding Neveah and returning her home.

Police are urging anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Neveah Blaine to call 911 or the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.