Woman, 2 children struck by car in Staten Island

Posted 8:34 PM, July 15, 2017, by , Updated at 09:21PM, July 15, 2017

PARK HILL, Staten Island — Three people, including two children, were rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car in Staten Island Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:22 p.m. at 320 Vanderbilt Ave., in the Park Hill section of Staten Island.

Officials say a 25-year-old woman was crossing the street with two children, both 4 years old,  when they were struck by a car turning left onto Vanderbilt Avenue from Osgood Avenue.

The 4-year-old girl is listed in critical but stable condition, officials say. The woman and 4-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation.