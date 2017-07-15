Teen helps save customer on his 2nd day on the job at restaurant

CINCINNATI — A 16-year-old boy working at a Cincinnati restaurant has been credited with helping save a man’s life on his second day on the job.

WKRC-TV reports Austin Goddard was cleaning a table at Skyline Chili when a man collapsed while eating.

Austin says he ran to the man and started performing CPR. The man was later rushed to a hospital.

A few days later, the man’s family came to back to the restaurant with a photo of him smiling in his hospital bed in front of a tray of chili.

Austin says he’s just glad he was able to save a life. Last year, all of the students in his 10th-grade class at South Ripley High School in Indiana were certified in CPR.