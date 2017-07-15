Obese dog Strudel starts weight loss journey as shelter hopes for adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Meet Strudel, the 7-year-old shelter pup who is fighting to live a better life and find a new family, according to WTKR-TV.

Her original owner died, and the family who adopted Strudel decided they could not take on her medical issues, so they took her to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter in Newport News, Virginia.

For months, Strudel watched as she was passed by for younger dogs in better shape.

That's when the shelter knew they had to get her out of there to give her a chance at a new life. Kindra Powell, of Hearts for Hounds Rescue, took on the hefty task of helping Strudel lose weight and find a new home.

Kindra soon found Strudel a foster mom, Kim, and together they partnered with Zoom Room Virginia Beach to come up with a plan to save the dog's life.

John Cotthaus, owner of Zoom Room, designs special weekly workouts to help increase mobility and start building her stamina. Years and years of severe obesity is dangerous for a dogs joints and heart health. They are also working with a veterinarian to make sure they don't do too much too fast.

Strudel is now on thyroid medication and is slowly increasing her stamina through daily walks and a controlled diet. Her road to recovery is not an easy one but she refuses to quit. Her tail is always wagging, she powers through her workouts without complaint and she just wants someone to hold and love her. She is quick to show her love with a kiss for anyone who wants one.

Anyone who might be a perfect fit for this loving girl is encouraged to contact Hearts for Hounds in Virginia Beach for adoption information.

Strudel is great with other dogs, loves humans but is not a fan of cats. She has a lot of life left to live and with the help of her new weight loss team she is working to become the dog she's meant to be.

