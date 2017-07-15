LES diner ‘Cup & Saucer’ to close its doors after 30 years

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A beloved old-school diner on the border of the Lower East Side and Chinatown is the latest in a string of New York City diners to close due to rent hike.

But you’ll have one more chance to swivel on their yellow stools and sample their simple, but delicious diner fare, before they close for good on Monday after 30 years in business.

Owners of the luncheonette, John Vasilopoulos and Nick Castanos, tell The Lo-Down that they can no longer afford rent at 89 Canal Street. The rent has reportedly gone up to $15,000 per month.

They two have owned the business since 1988, when they purchased the Jewish diner of the same name that had been in operation since 1940. They are looking for a new location for the restaurant.

The vintage looking diner is a mainstay in the neighborhood with a slew of regulars who chat with owner John as he helps cook up any of the multiple items listed on an overhead greasy spoon menu.

Just days before the diner was schedule to close, a crowd packed into the tiny eatery and stood outside in the rain to take one last photo of the corner diner with vintage signs.

Cup & Saucer was recently included in a roundup of the city’s best diners by Grub Street.

“It’s a tiny diner on this pedal to the metal, traffic-choked pollution-producing boulevard between the Manhattan Bridge and the Holland Tunnel, a way station for truckers, delivery men, local shopkeepers, Canal Street bargain hunters, and loutish layabouts like me,” Forgotten NY wrote in 2014.