Disabled train at Penn Station causing NJ Transit delays, Amtrak service suspension from NJ to NY

MANHATTAN –– A disabled train at Penn Station is causing major service issues for NJ Transit and Amtrak Saturday afternoon.

Both NJ Transit and Amtrak alerted customers about the delays and suspensions respectively.

“Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, and MidTown Direct trains are subject to up to 30 minute delays in and out of Penn Station New York due to a disabled Amtrak train in one of the Hudson River Tunnels,” NJ Transit wrote.

“Correction: Service is suspended between NY and NJ due to overhead power issues. We will provide updates as they become available.” Amtrak Northeast tweeted.

A rescue train has been dispatched to take passengers off the disabled train, according to transit officials. FDNY and EMS are also there on standby.

The first week of anticipated repair work at Penn Station went smoothly through the first five days until Saturday’s disabled Amtrak train.

The work was initially scheduled to be done over a few years on nights and weekends, but two recent derailments and other problems that spotlighted the station’s aging infrastructure convinced Amtrak to accelerate the work schedule.

For several hundred thousand commuters on the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit — as well as Amtrak passengers who ride between Boston and Washington, D.C. — that means fewer trains during peak periods, the result of track closures to accommodate the repairs.

The work is scheduled to last through the end of August.