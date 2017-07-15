Disabled NJ Transit train, overhead wire problems cause more delays at New York Penn Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A New Jersey Transit train has become disabled, causing delays in and out of New York Penn Station Saturday evening.

It happened just before 5 p.m. between the platform and the tunnel.

Officials say approximately 600 passengers are on the train.

Train service in/out of Penn Station New York is subject to up to 20 minutes delays due to Amtrak overhead wire problems. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 15, 2017

Earlier on Saturday, an Amtrak train became disabled, causing Amtrak and New Jersey Transit service delays on the Northeast Corridor.

Amtrak announced service was restored between New York and New Jersey after a delay of about 20 minutes.

Crews are replacing aging equipment such as signals and several thousand feet of track over a two-month period.

The work was initially scheduled to be done over a few years on nights and weekends, but two recent derailments and other problems that spotlighted the station’s aging infrastructure convinced Amtrak to accelerate the work schedule.

For several hundred thousand commuters on the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit — as well as Amtrak passengers who ride between Boston and Washington, D.C. — that means fewer trains during peak periods, the result of track closures to accommodate the repairs.

The work is scheduled to last through the end of August.

For updates on delays, visit njtransit.com.