Baby girl dies after she was found unconscious inside Bronx apartment; investigation into death underway

Posted 11:44 AM, July 15, 2017, by , Updated at 11:45AM, July 15, 2017

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx –– An investigation into the death of a baby girl is underway after she was found unconscious in her Bronx home, police said Saturday.

Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious baby at 20 Richmond Plaza around 7 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, police found 6-month-old Zalaiah Lewis unresponsive inside a bedroom of an apartment, according to police.

She was taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.