Video: Purse snatcher eludes helpful straphangers, runs away into Grand Central Station subway tunnel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN –– Police are looking for a man who snatched a woman's purse and fled into a subway tunnel.

Cops say the man stole the 44-year-old woman's bag off her arm inside the 42nd Street/Grand Central Station around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. As he was running away, good Samaritans chased him but lost sight of him after he jumped onto the southbound train tracks and fled into the subway tunnel, police said. Surveillance video released by police caught the final pursuit.

Among the items inside the victim's purse were her cell phone, a credit card and approximately $25 in cash.

The culprit was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt with stripes, dark-colored jeans and he had on a large black backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).