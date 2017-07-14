Music mogul Russell Simmons on charity project ‘Art for Life’

He’s one of the biggest music producers in the world, but this weekend music mogul Russell Simmons is focusing on a project that means a lot to him. PIX11 entertainment correspondent Ojinika Obiekwe caught up with the busy entrepreneur about his charity “Art for Life” which is part of his Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation.

It takes place Saturday, July 15th at Fairview Farms in Water Mill, NY. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. and the dinner and program begin at 7 p.m. This year’s event will be “Midnight at the Oasis.” The evening will be hosted by Russell and his brother Danny and will feature a performance by Tony and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo as well as many other surprise performances.

The night aims to benefit inner city youth with significant exposer to the arts, as well as to support emerging artists with exhibition opportunities. To purchase tickets, contact Tracey Doolin at Inez Weinstein Special Events, Inc., at 212-254-6677 or via email a tdoolin@inezevents.com. Tickets can also be purchased at http://www.rushphilanthropic.org/artforlife.

Refresh for video.