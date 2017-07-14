Man killed, another injured in Far Rockaway shooting: police

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A man was killed and another injured and hospitalized in a shooting in Far Rockaway early Friday, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a person shot near Beach Channel Drive and Hassock Street, bordering Far Rockaway and Nassau County, around 1:21 a.m., NYPD officials said.

A man, identified by police as Kamir Shine, 28, suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and hip and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

NYPD officers were then informed Nassau County police responded to reports of a man shot about a half a mile from the original crime scene, on Bayview Avenue.

That man, 25, was shot in the chest in the initial incident, police say. He was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

No one has been arrested in the shooting.