Man accused of attempting to sexually assault women blocks apart in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man accused of attempting to sexually assault two women in two incidents only blocks from each other in Crown Heights early Thursday.

The first incident happened at approximately 2:31 a.m. near Lincoln Place and Albany Avenue. A 22-year-old woman told police a man followed her into her building and when she got to her apartment door, the suspect pushed her to the ground, stated that he had a knife, threatened to kill her and attempted to sexually assault her.

The woman kicked the man and sprayed him with mace. He then fled in an unknown direction.

The woman was not injured.

The suspect is described as a black male, 25 to 32 years old, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, with wide shoulders, muscular arms, wide face, brown eyes, wearing a blue or grey short sleeve shirt, blue or grey flat rim baseball hat, shorts, sneakers and he was clean shaven.

About an hour later, at 3:34 a.m., police responded to a similar incident just blocks away near the intersection of Dean Street and Nostrand Avenue.

A 32-year-old woman told police that a man followed her into her building and when she got off the elevator, she said the man put a hand over her mouth and attempted to sexually assault her.

The woman pushed the suspect off and he fled the area. She sustained minor injuries, but refused medical attention.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, slim, wearing a black t-shirt with white text across the chest, light colored jeans, sneakers, short hair, and clean shaven.

The NYPD Special Victims Unit is currently investigating both incidents to determine if they are related and an extensive search for video and potential witnesses is underway.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.