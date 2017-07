OZONE PARK, Queens –– Police say a 55-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a Queens bar Thursday.

Cops responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed inside Cookies Lounge on Cross Bay Blvd. just after midnight.

John Savillo, 55, of Queens, was found with a stab wound to his torso by police and was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.