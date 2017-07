EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man was fatally shot in front of a Brooklyn home late Thursday, police said.

Police say they responded to reports of a person being shot on East 91st Street, between Church Avenue and Avenue A, just after 7 p.m.

A man, 22, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police later identified the man as Storm Hughes.

No arrests have been made.