Lisa goes skydiving indoors at iFly Westchester

YONKERS, N.Y. – Today Lisa Mateo was flying high at iFly Westchester.

The indoor skydiving facility uses a vertical wind tunnel to give you the feel of skydiving without having to jump out of a plane. Flyers must be 3 years of age or older. Participants must weigh less than 300 pounds

. Women who are pregnant should not fly. People with recent back, neck and heart problems should check with a doctor before flying.

To book a flight log onto https://www.iflyworld.com/westchester/ Enter the coupon code: WPIX to receive a 10% off discount through the end of July.