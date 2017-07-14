Indiana woman cancels $30,000 wedding, invites homeless to reception

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana woman who was supposed to get married this weekend will instead spend the day feeding the homeless, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Sarah Cummins, 25, spent years planning her dream wedding. After saving money and working overtime, she paid $30,000 for the wedding. Last week, the wedding was canceled for undisclosed reasons.

Left with nonrefundable contracts and deposits, Cummins was stuck with the bill for a 170-person dinner reception.

Cummins contacted several homeless shelters and worked with the hotel to rearrange the reception. On Saturday night, buses will pick up 150 people and their families who will enjoy bourbon-glazed meatballs, goat cheese and roasted garlic bruschetta, chicken breast with artichokes and Chardonnay cream.

And what’s for dessert? Wedding cake, of course.

“I will at least have some kind of happy memory to pull from. I’ve worked so many weekends and so much overtime to pay for this, I wanted to make sure it would be the perfect wedding,” Cummins told the paper.

Cummins told the paper her ex-fiancé, is also devastated, still dealing with his mother’s recent death and the cancellation of the wedding. Logan Araujo told the paper the gesture to feed the homeless is a “beautiful thing.”

After the reception, Cummins and her mom will leave for the Dominican Republic to enjoy the honeymoon.

“My ex-fiancé was kind enough to transfer his tickets to my mom,” Cummins said.