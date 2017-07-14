Hidden New York: Dinner in a historic bank vault

MANHATTAN — In the middle of the hustle and bustle of the Financial District sits 115 Broadway, the Trinity Building.

Standing proud, it is one of New York’s most ornate gothic-style buildings dating back to 1904.

Inside and three steps down now sits one of the world’s oldest and largest bank vaults. In fact, in the early 1900s it was in fact the largest vault in the world weighing 35,000 tons.

“This is 5-inch thick steal. You could not move it if you wanted to,” Jason O’Brien said.

The vault was originally built for the New York Realty Bank, which literally was built around the vault.

“Andrew Carnegie commissioned the vault, built it upstate, brought it down the Hudson River on a barge and then put it on tracks into this position,” O’Brien said.

The bank then shut down and the vault became storage until 2006 when O’Brien saw the space and had a vision. He was looking to open a new restaurant and stumbled upon Trinity Place.

“I saw the door and it was full of dust,” O’Brien said. “Nobody could see this place because it was blocked off by the front door. So I said to him. ‘Is there a front door here? and he said yes. I said, ‘This is the place.'”

O’Brien kept so much of the original structure and design, including a private meeting room in the back which has been transformed into a dining space and an old elevator now transformed into a wine cellar.

Trinity Place is open Monday through Friday and on weekends for private parties.