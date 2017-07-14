From sweet to savory, breakfast bowls can be made just the way you want

From acai to poke, bowls are continuing to have a moment and we’re checking out the trend.

Celebrity chef Katie Lee showcases her favorite takes on breakfast bowls. She’s preparing sweet to savory, healthy to indulgent, and any other special requests you have.

Refresh this page for video, and until then, check out these recipes out own anchors came up with:

Betty Bowl

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter or oil

3 cage free eggs, scrambled

1/8 cup shredded cheddar

1/8 cup shredded Monterey jack

1/8 cup shredded mozzarella

2 tablespoons shredded parmesan

2-3 slices cooked bacon

2-3 smashed avocado

Fresh cilantro, chopped or torn

1 English muffin

Black pepper

Red pepper flakes

Method:

Scramble eggs over medium-low heat in a sauté pan with a tablespoon of butter or oil, adding cheddar, jack and mozzarella cheese to melt in while cooking.

Cook bacon and drain on paper towels.

Toast the English muffin until golden brown.

Smash fresh avocado and spread onto the English muffin. Top with black and red pepper.

Assemble the bowl by adding scrambled eggs and cheese, bacon slices and top with fresh avocado toast and shredded parmesan cheese.

Dan Bowl

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter or oil

3 cage free eggs, scrambled

1/4 cup onions, chopped

2-3 slices cooked bacon

1/4 cup black beans, cooked and drained

1/4 cup corn, cooked and drained

2 tablespoons green salsa

2 tablespoons jalapeños, sliced

Fresh cilantro, chopped or torn

Method:

Scramble eggs over medium-low heat in a sauté pan with a tablespoon of butter or oil, adding onions in while cooking.

Cook bacon and drain on paper towels.

Assemble the bowl by adding scrambled eggs and onions, bacon slices, beans and corn.

Top the bowl with green salsa, jalapeños and fresh cilantro.